When the U.S. News & World Report high school rankings recently came out, it gave the three local public high schools an idea of where they stood.
Turns out it’s pretty close together.
Franklin County High School was the top local school in the state rankings at 39th, followed by Western Hills High School at 44th and Frankfort High School at 52nd.
“I’m very pleased that both of our high schools were recognized as the highest performing high schools in the county,” Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp said. “Being in the top 50 in the state is a wonderful accomplishment. Congratulations to our staff and students for all of their hard work.”
U.S. News & World Report reviewed nearly 25,000 public high schools nationwide. There are 395 high schools in Kentucky, and 225 made the magazine’s rankings.
“We are very pleased with Frankfort High School's ranking of 52nd in the state of Kentucky out of 395 total schools,” Frankfort Independent Schools’ Superintendent Sheri Satterly told The State Journal. “This puts us roughly in the 86th percentile in the state, which is well above average. In the report, Frankfort High School is missing a college readiness indicator, which is driven by the passing of AP (Advanced Placement) and IB (International Baccalaureate) exams.
“In lieu of these courses, our focus is on dual credit coursework for our students, as this is a more widely accepted and equitable opportunity for our students. The lack of inclusion of dual credit courses and career and technical education opportunities in the report's calculations does not paint the whole picture of Frankfort High's commitment to college and career readiness.”
According to the U.S. News & World Report website, schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.
The six ranking indicators and their weights used to produce the overall score were college readiness (30%), college curriculum breadth (10%), state assessment proficiency (20%), state assessment performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%) and graduation rate (10%).
According to the report, FCHS has an AP participation rate of 46%. The total minority enrollment is 30%, and 47% of its students are economically disadvantaged.
For WHHS, the AP participation rate is 45%. The total minority enrollment is 21%, and 37% of its students are economically disadvantaged.
The total minority enrollment at FHS is 32%.
The top-rated high school in the state was Manual, followed by the J. Graham Brown School, both in the Jefferson County Public Schools district.
Rounding out the top five are Highlands, North Oldham and Beechwood.
The top-ranked school in the area is Woodford County at No. 21.
The magazine’s website said all private schools in its distinct private schools directory were not ranked because of limitations in publicly available data.
