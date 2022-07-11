WILLIAMSBURG — Four local residents earned degrees from the University of the Cumberlands in July.

CumberlandsLogo.png

Matosha Thacker completed her Education Specialist in Principal.

Joseph Thacker completed his Education Specialist in Principal.

Courtney Webb completed her Master of Business Administration.

Paul Thompson completed his Education Specialist in Principal.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription