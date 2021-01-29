Franklin County Schools is looking for a few substitute teachers.
Quite a few, actually.
“We do not have enough substitute teachers, and we really need to increase the number of subs that we have because if we come back and have any form of outbreak or have to quarantine a number of staff members or teachers, we would need substitute teachers to cover classes,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said in a video posted on the district’s website earlier this month.
Since school began in August, FCS has been in virtual instruction for all but one week because of COVID-19.
“It’s a little worse this year with the situation of dealing with COVID and the number of substitutes we have,” Kopp said in a phone interview. “We have a decent number of substitute teachers in a normal year, but this isn’t a normal year.”
Holly Atkins, the district’s director of human resources, said the number of substitute teachers is down considerably.
“Right now we have about half that we had last year,” she said. “Maybe it’s because we’ve been in virtual instruction most of the year that they haven’t signed up. Maybe when we go back to face-to-face instruction, more will decide they want to get back on the list.
“I don’t know, and I have no way of knowing.”
FCS is staying with virtual instruction next week, and the district will reassess the COVID situation during the week to determine whether students may begin in-person instruction in a hybrid format on Feb. 8.
Substitutes’ pay is based on a salary schedule. A certified substitute for FCS would begin at $107 per day, and a non-certified substitute, referred to as an emergency substitute, starts out making $86 a day.
A certified substitute (Rank III Sub 3 on the FCS salary schedule) has a teaching certificate, and an emergency substitute (Rank IV Sub 4) has 64 or more hours of college credit with at least a 2.5 grade-point average.
On the Frankfort Independent Schools salary schedule, the Rank III Sub 3 daily rate is $104, and the Rank IV Sub 4 daily rate is $84.
The substitute teacher salary schedule is listed on the agenda for FCS’ board of education meeting Monday.
“When the economy is very good, that’s a challenge,” Kopp said. “People either don’t need to work, or they’re working someplace else. With COVID, they may not want to because of the virus, and that’s makes it more of a challenge.
“It’s not just a Franklin County issue. There are 171 other districts in the state that are facing the same problem.”
That includes Frankfort Independent Schools.
“We’ve been doing a strategy,” FIS Superintendent Houston Barber said. “If we have a mass number of staff that has to quarantine, it’s going to become a challenge for us being able to cover our day-to-day.”
FIS began its phase-in approach to in-person instruction on Jan. 19.
Neither district has had to rely on substitutes much during virtual instruction. Kopp said most of the substitutes FCS has used have been because of maternity leaves or other long-term situations.
“We’re actively recruiting substitutes,” Barber said. “We are strategizing and going out into the community. We’re reaching out to retired teachers as well and to people in the region.
“We want to make sure it’s someone who wants to be part of our system, who understands our kids and what our system is like.”
FCS has a link on its website, franklin.kyschools.us. Once on the site, those interested in substitute teaching can click on “District” and then “Join Our Team!” They can also call the district’s office at 502-695-6700.
The number for the FIS central office is 502-875-8661.
“It keeps you on your toes, but it’s an incredibly rewarding job,” Kopp said about substitute teaching. “The people who do it for us do such a good job.
“Teachers who have retired can work whenever they want to, but when they work they do what’s in their heart, and that’s to work with kids every day.”
Kopp said substitute teachers receive training in virtual instruction.
“It’s definitely different and challenging, but that describes the year,” he said. “We’re doing the best that we can.”
