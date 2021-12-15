The Kentucky State Police partnered with eight Frankfort area schools to cram cruisers full of food for families in need this holiday season. The friendly competition among schools gathered a total of 5,931½ pounds of food that was delivered to the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County.
"Cram the Cruiser" is a statewide effort hosted by all 16 KSP posts, and the food collected is distributed to local food banks, shelters, churches and other organizations.
KSP Public Affairs Commander Cap. Paul Blanton said the school competition is part of their outreach approach during the annual two-week food drive campaign.
“We are proud to partner with the local schools and it’s exciting for us to see young people in our communities step up and help a good cause during the holidays,” said Blanton. “The effort made by all the students not only crammed our cruisers but will provide so many local families with food.”
Eight local schools participated in the campaign, with Collins Lane Elementary School gathering the most food totaling 1,381 pounds collected.
“We are so thankful for everyone who contributed to ‘Cram the Cruiser’ this year,” said Franklin County School Superintendent Mark Kopp. “We are so incredibly proud of Collins Lane Elementary and all of our participants for their efforts in this incredible cause.”
“I am so proud of our Collins Lane students and community for working together for this great cause,” said Collins Lane Elementary principal Beth Lodmell. “Our leadership students really stepped up to lead this initiative and our students were empowered by their encouragement.”
Other participating schools were Elkhorn Elementary (994 pounds); Hearn Elementary (1,028½ pounds); Westridge Elementary (1,293 pounds); Peaks Mill Elementary (520 pounds); Bridgeport Elementary (470½ pounds); Bondurant Middle (141½ pounds); Elkhorn Middle (102½ pounds).
The Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County receives the KSP Cram the Cruiser food donations and handles distribution to area families. Danny Dailey, Coordinator for the food pantry, says the food donated should provide about four months of groceries for those in need in Franklin County.
“We want to give a heart-felt thank you to the Kentucky State Police for their donations this year,” said Dailey. “This wonderful act of charity will help feed hungry families in Franklin County.”
KSP initiated "Cram the Cruiser" in 2010 to assist needy families in its local post and region areas. Since then, the agency has contributed nearly three million pounds of food to shelters, food banks and churches throughout the Commonwealth.
The mission of KSP is to promote public safety through service, integrity and professionalism using partnerships to prevent, reduce and deter crime and the fear of crime, enhance highway safety through education and enforcement, safeguard property and protect individual rights.
To find out how you can assist, please visit the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County’s website.
