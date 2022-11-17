Kentucky State Police Post 12 is partnering with 10 Frankfort area schools to cram cruisers full of food for families in need this holiday season.

The friendly competition among schools will gather food for the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County and will run Tuesday through Dec. 5.

Cram the Cruiser

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription