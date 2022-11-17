Kentucky State Police Post 12 is partnering with 10 Frankfort area schools to cram cruisers full of food for families in need this holiday season.
The friendly competition among schools will gather food for the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County and will run Tuesday through Dec. 5.
Cram the Cruiser is a statewide effort hosted by all 16 KSP posts, and the food collected is distributed to local food banks, shelters, churches, and other organizations.
In 2021, nearly 6,000 pounds of food was collected by students at eight local schools. Collins Lane Elementary School took top honors, gathering 1,381 pounds. A traveling trophy is awarded to the school that collects the most food, and Collins Lane hopes to retain the top prize this year.
“Cram the Cruiser has been a favorite tradition and event during the holiday season for our Collins Lane school community,” CLE Principal Beth Lodmell stated. “Our students collaborate each year as a student-led community service event where our students organize, track progress, as well as reward winning classes at the end of the event. We are looking forward to another year of collecting items as we Cram the Cruiser.”
Other schools competing this year include Elkhorn Elementary, Hearn Elementary, Westridge Elementary, Peaks Mill Elementary, Bridgeport Elementary, Bondurant Middle, Elkhorn Middle, Western Hills High School and The Frankfort Christian Academy.
“At TFCA we value Christian service in many forms, and we seek to prepare future leaders to serve our community for Christ,” TFCA principal Carrie Beth Tigges explained. “Working together with other schools and our law enforcement officers is a wonderful opportunity to meet the physical needs of those in our community.”
KSP Public Affairs Officer Josh Satterly said the school competition makes it possible to help more families with meals during the holiday season.
"All students and staff did a great job last year collecting food items, and we challenge them to exceed their totals in 2022," said Satterly. "Their efforts will provide many of our local families with the food they need and a happier holiday."
KSP initiated Cram the Cruiser in 2010 to assist needy families in its local post areas. Since then, the agency has facilitated the collection of nearly three million pounds of food that was distributed to shelters, food banks and churches throughout the commonwealth.
To find out how you can assist, visit the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County's website.
