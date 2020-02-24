Frankfort and Franklin County schools will take part in the 20th Regional Governor’s Cup competition sponsored by the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition at Collins Lane Elementary School on Saturday.

Participating schools include Second Street; Bridgeport; Collins Lane; Elkhorn Elementary, Hearn; Peaks Mill; Ann Mason; Lemons Mill; Garth; Northern; Stamping Ground; Southern; Western; Creekside; Eastern; Good Shepherd School; The Frankfort Christian Academy; and Capital Day School.

The Governor's Cup features eight events, including the Quick Recall, which is the only one open to the public. Quick Recall begins at 11:30 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription