Franklin County native Sydney Hayden recently completed a summer internship in Congressman James Comer’s Washington, D.C., office.

“I am so thankful I got to spend the summer working for Congressman Comer and his amazing staff. I learned so much about the legislative process and the work that goes into creating and implementing meaningful legislation. The firsthand experience I received was invaluable and I look forward to using it in my future endeavors,” Hayden said.

Congressman James Comer, R-Ky., recognized Sydney Hayden, left, for completing her summer internship in his Washington, D.C., office. (Photo submitted)

While in her role, Hayden spent time answering constituent inquiries, researching legislative issues and assisting in the daily operations of the office.

Hayden is pursuing degrees in political science and philosophy from the University of Cincinnati. She is an outdoor enthusiast and a big fan of the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I want to thank Sydney for her dedicated service this summer to Kentucky’s First Congressional District. Her work was crucial and helped ensure our operations always ran smoothly. I know this talented group has a bright future ahead of them, and I look forward to seeing each of their achievements,” Comer, R-Ky., said.

In Comer’s Washington, D.C., office, internships run throughout the fall, spring, or summer semesters for college students. The hours are flexible to accommodate students' course schedules.

Additional information and application materials may be found at https://comer.house.gov/internships

