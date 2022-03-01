Five students from Frankfort participated in Congressman Andy Barr's Youth Ambassador Leadership Conference on Saturday where the students served as ambassadors for their schools and heard from leaders from across the state.

030522.YouthLeadershipConference_submitted.jpg

Five students from Frankfort attended Congressman Andy Barr's Youth Ambassador Leadership Conference Saturday. From left are Riley Gillis, Trinity Updike, Barr, Jacob Hogan, Lilia Saxena Smithson and Rhys Staples. (Photo submitted)

“This was an incredible event with students from the Sixth District Youth Ambassador Program,” Barr said. “These high school students are the next generation of leaders for our Commonwealth and our country. I appreciate their willingness to engage with some of our community’s best leaders from so many different industries.”

The students from Frankfort who participated were Jacob Hogan, Lilia Saxena Smithson, Rhys Staples, Trinity Updike and Riley Gillis.

The event was hosted at the University of Kentucky's Gatton College of Business and Economics.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription