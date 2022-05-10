CumberlandsLogo.png

Ten students from Frankfort received degrees from the University of the Cumberlands at its recent commencement ceremonies.

The local students and the degrees they earned are Macy Johnson, Master of Science in coaching; Nanita Oldham, Master of Arts in clinical mental health counseling; Anna Arrastia, Master of Business Administration; Amber Doss, Master of Science in strategic management; Korey Brand, Master of Science in information technology; Naga Mounika Surapaneni, Master of Science in information technology; Carly Cockrell, Master of Arts in teaching; Brianna Rucker, Bachelor of Science in human services; James Chafins, Master of Arts Education in teacher leader; and Shelby Hart, Master of Arts Education in teacher leader.

