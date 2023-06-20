Seven students from Frankfort graduated from the University of the Cumberlands at the conclusion of the 2023 spring semester.

They are Noah Fields, Sai Teja Gandla, Dasia Kilbourne, Tami Raleigh, Jessica Sanderson, Amy Smith and Skyler Sutton.

