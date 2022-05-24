Midway logo.png

Eighteen students from Frankfort recently received degrees during Midway University's commencement ceremony.

They are Alexis Dempsey (BS), Grayson Strasburger (BS), Nadya Clark (AS), Anthony Page (BS), Mary Mucci (M.Ed.), Shannon Brunette (BS), Cornelia Burke (MBA), Angela Collins (MBA), Bethany Crockett (BS), Kristin Cummins (BA), Logan Hanes (BS), Patricia Jones (MBA), Elizabeth Mason (MBA), Madison Maxwell (AS), Brandon Pope (AS), Madison Puryear (BS), Conner Smith (MBA) and Kindall Talley (BS).

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription