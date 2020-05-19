Grad

Nine Frankfort students graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences in a virtual ceremony earlier this month.

Thayna Pires received a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Carey Holbrook received a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology.

Benjamin Nolan received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.

Osereme Unuakhalu received a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Saisindhu Marella received a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience.

Kendall Brown received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

Jacob Bruce received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and History and a Bachelor of Arts in US Culture and Business Practices.

Thomas Ransdell received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

Nikitha Rajendran received a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

