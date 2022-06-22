Three students from Frankfort have been named to the Bellarmine University Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.

Bellaramine logo.png

They are Franklin County graduates Millie Peavler, a junior majoring in elementary education, and Eva Roa Martinez, a junior majoring in communication, and Western Hills graduate Andrew Schultz, a senior majoring in sports administration.

Bellarmine's Dean's List recognizes students who receive a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription