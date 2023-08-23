Forty-nine students from Frankfort were named to the Dean’s List at Eastern Kentucky University for the Spring 2023 semester.

EKU Logo.png

To achieve Dean’s List honors, students attempting 12 credit hours must earn a 3.75 GPA, students attempting 13 credit hours must earn a 3.65 GPA, and students attempting 14 or more credit hours must earn a 3.5 GPA. All grade point averages are out of a possible 4.0.

