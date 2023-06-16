Twenty-four students from Frankfort have been named to Spring 2023 Dean’s List for the College of Arts & Sciences at the University of Kentucky.

UK Arts&Sciences logo.png

They are Abraham Alhamdani, Helena Arjona, Olivia Crowdus, Gracie Edelen, Laken Ellis, Rafael Fricker, Olivia Hagg, Ryan Hart, Harrison Hill, Dhruv Kothari, Hailey Martin, Stephen Mason, Hannah Miller, Claire Moore, Chloe Murphy, Elizabeth Nolan, Thelma Owiredu, Carleigh Parr, Sanjana Rahman, Hasitha Ramisetti, Diksha Satish, James Smith, Lora Stone and Trevor Wells.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription