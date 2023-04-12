A total of 23 students from Frankfort were named to the Fall 2022 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List.

UK Arts&Sciences logo.png

They are Stephen Mason, James Smith, Olivia Hagg, Elizabeth Nolan, Lora Stone, Abraham Alhamdani, William Welch, Trevor Wells, Laken Ellis, Marley Sparks, Megan Johnson, Harrison Hill, Chloe Murphy, Rafael Fricker, Anish Penmecha, Hasitha Ramisetti, Joseph Andrews, Claire Moore, Sanjana Rahman, Olivia Crowdus, Jai Joshi, Hannah Miller and Hailey Martin.

