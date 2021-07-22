BereaLogo.jpg

Four students from Frankfort were named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Berea College.

Those students are Dawson Barrineau, Marcianna Hogan, Syanna Rowe and Alysa Weaver.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade-point average of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.

