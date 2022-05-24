Campbellsville logo.png

Madeline Smith and Julie York, both of Frankfort, have been named to the Spring 2022 Dean's List at Campbellsville University.

Students named to the Dean's List must have a course load of at least 12 hours and achieve a grade point average between 3.5-3.99.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription