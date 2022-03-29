EKU Logo.png

Eastern Kentucky University has announced recipients of the President’s List for the fall 2021 semester.

The President’s List is an honor bestowed upon full-time undergraduate students who attain a 4.0 grade point average for a semester.

Students from Frankfort named to the President’s List are Shelby Warren, Teri Copas, Emily Devore, Thomas Settle, David Lynn, Kimberly Hinton, Madison Sharp, Morgan Rehm, Martin Alexander Luther, Garrett Paulin, Ryan Lamb, Tanner Gyr, Gracie Staude, Sydney Mefford, Miranda Games, Haley Hamilton, Holly Hamilton, Jacob Spalding, Corie Chisley, Megan Wright, Kevin Rebolledo, Chloe Greenidge, Kyra Rogers, Faith Miracle, Camden Ritchie, Taryn Ritchie, Madison LeCompte, Bradlee Rich, Taylor Amburgey, Briana McGaughey, Ainye Rogers, Kristen Tucker, Mireya Del Real Gil, Bryanna Gwinn, Pheba Colfer, Emma Stone, Ian Gaona, kennedy Thornton and Isaiah Lester.

