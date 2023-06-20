Thirty students from Frankfort were named to the Dean’s List at Georgetown College for the spring 2023 term.

Georgetown College.jpg

They are Emily Grace Allen, Larry Arnett III, Kaylee Rae Baker, Robert C. Bourne, Tara E. Bowman, Darcey Joelle Burton, Sophia Ellise Charles, Keegan Arie Christopher, Preston C. Farley, Xitlalic Maria Garcia, Carly Joy Gilbert, Riley Jane Gillis, Jadyn M. Gilreath, Savannah Rae Good, Lacey Ann Hockensmith, Faith Kennady Hogsten, Logan Cole Johnson, Lauren Ruth Meadows, Maddilynn Lane Mutchler, Skylyn Ohler, Sophia Parsley, Caitlyn Michelle Richardson, Connor Alan Ross, Emma Elizabeth Story, Douglas Cruz Talley, Laurel Grace Thacker, Nicole Elizabeth Tomes, Katherine Piper Wilburn, Hannah R. Winn-Hazelwood and Portia Grace Witten.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription