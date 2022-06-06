Midway logo.png

Midway University has announced the students who have been named to its Dean's List for the 2022 Spring Semester.

Students from Frankfort named to the Dean’s List are Shannon Brunette, Owen Clements, Bethany Crockett, Kristin Cummins, Trinity Garr, Logan Hanes, Emilie Hill, Jack Kampschaefer, Rebecca Monnin, Ann Montfort, Zachary Smith, Andrew Stefaniak, Kindall Talley, Kennedy Williams and Albert Woodrum.

To be named to the list, a student must be classified as full-time and obtain a 3.60 grade-point average for the semester.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription