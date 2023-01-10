Twelve students from Frankfort have been named to the Dean’s List at Midway University for the 2022 fall semester.

They are Hailey Allen, Meagan Childress, Owen Clements, Emilie Hill, Rachel Mendez, Rebecca Monnin, Jacob Smith, Zachary Smith, Andrew Stefaniak, Lauren Walton, Shelby Wilhite and Albert Woodrum.

