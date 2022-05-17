Southern New Hampshire logo.png

Megan Poe and Virginia Hildebrand, both of Frankfort, were named to the Southern New Hampshire University Winter 2022 President’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits.

Undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.

