The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts kicks off its 35th anniversary class this summer with a class doubled in size from previous years thanks to supplemental funding from the Kentucky Department of Education. 

Students from Frankfort who will be participating this summer are Elizabeth Roy, The Frankfort Christian Academy, creative writing; Kylee VanAtter, Frankfort High School, drama; Kyley Robinson, Franklin County High School, drama; Nathan Gabbard, Western Hills High School, instrumental music; and Vaida Murdock, Western Hills High School, creative writing.

Growing from 256 students to more than 500 students, the tuition-free program will take place over two consecutive three-week sessions (Session 1: June 12-July 2; Session 2: July 10-July 30) with students divided into each. Both sessions will take place at the University of Kentucky this summer.

During the three-week program, student-artists from 71 counties will be immersed in a rigorous schedule of daily seminars, creative projects, master classes and lectures. Instruction will be offered in nine disciplines: Architecture+Design, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Film+Photography, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Visual Art and Vocal Music. 

