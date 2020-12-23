Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Rain and wind. Snow may mix in late. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain and wind. Snow may mix in late. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.