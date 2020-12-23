Art
The Martin Luther King Jr. State Commission recently announced winners for its poetry, art, and essay contests for elementary, middle and high school students in Kentucky.
 
Of the 18 awards, nine of them were earned by students in Franklin County. The students will be recognized in January.
 
Here are the local winners.
 
First place: Jinniah Ali, Frankfort, high school poetry; Riley Gordon, Frankfort, high school art.
 
Second place: Hanna Wright, Frankfort, high school poetry; Aspen Reynolds, Western Hills, high school art; Maggie McDonald, Capital Day, middle school essay; Lucy Cunningham, Franklin County, high school essay.
 
Third place: Sebastian Barnett, Elkhorn Elementary, elementary art; Cecily Smith, Capital Day, middle school essay; Diamond Moore, Frankfort, high school essay.
 

