Local students competed in the STLP (Student Technology Leadership Program) State Championship April 19 at Rupp Arena, and several returned as state champions.

STLP logo.png

Taking first place were Frankfort’s Ella Luking, Thiago Pires, Austin Wellman and Dawson Pearl, 3D Design; and Franklin County’s Ontarias Woods, Yuraage Woods, Ren McDonald and Brandon Hardin, KY Travel; Isabelle Cecil, Sam Barnes, Rebecca Shaw, Monya Atha, Tanaya Hoskins, Arantza Valladares-Valles, Matthew Dixon, Bella Turner, Charles Dorsey and Avery Lawson, Media Literacy; Jonnell Martin and Shakur Muhammad, PSA; Adeline Crouse, Technical Writing; Caylin McDonald, Data for Action; and Xavier Tester, Onrarias Woods, Ren McDonald, Preston Oelschlager, JT Sisco, Brandon Hardin and Gabe Rodriguez, Newscast.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription