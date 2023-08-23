Twenty-one students from Frankfort received the President’s Award for the Spring 2023 semester at Eastern Kentucky University.

The President’s Award was established to recognize outstanding academic achievement, bestowed upon full-time undergraduate students who attain a 4.0 GPA for the semester.

