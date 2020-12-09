The 40th annual Central Kentucky Council on Youth Leadership “Youth Salute” awards ceremony was held online Oct. 10 hosted by Asbury University. There were 863 leaders from 58 high schools in Central Kentucky that were recognized, including several from Frankfort area schools.
A top Youth Leader was named for each high school, as well as “Youth Leaders of the Year.” The top Youth Leaders for the local schools were Morgan Monroe from the Frankfort Christian Academy, Tyler Baker from Frankfort High School, Landon Goode from Franklin County High School and Harper Lee Heffley from Western Hills High School.
Other local students recognized from area schools were:
• Frankfort Christian Academy — Lindsay Miller and Blake Tigges.
• Franklin County High School — Jordan Harris, Riley Welch, Madison Graves, Morgan Hamilton, Owen Powell, Taylor Banta, Kendall Woods, Kayla Rogers, Jill Patel, Arianna Rudolph, Havilland Harris, Laken Ellis, Alison Wells, Kenadi Smith, Abigail Perry, Phillip Peiffer, Sidney Wix, Ejemen Unuakhalu, Elizabeth Valladares-Valles, Taylor Manley, Hannah Lyles, Clark Bourne, Ingrid Hagg, Makenna Deaton, Emma Story, Arthur Vanhouten, Nicole Tomes, Grace Parker, Emily Allen, Sabrena Ware, Cooper Hendrix, Ian Gaona Sandoval, Kennedy Thornton, Gabrielle Johnson, Shelby Smith, Peyton Sutton, Sydney Bailey, Antania Tillman, Emily Monnin, Emily Roberts, Natalie Dufour, Abbagail Grimes, Kelsey Hamm, Jonathan Cook, Kaden Turner, Hannah Winn Hazelwood, Nyla Anderson, Jadyn Wallace, Kania McCray, Jaden Anderson, Maegan Pearce, Soumya Maratha, Jennica Wideman, Lily Pennington, Jackson Butler and Marley Sparks.
• Frankfort High School — Bronzie Peach, Katelyn Judd, Hailey Close, Tatum Williams, Mackenzie Brooks, Leah Rome, Iyanei Jackson, Shelby Luckenbill, Macy Dungan, Halle Simons, Victoria Shely, Samuel Yocum, Brianna Walker, Charles Ellis, Kaleb VanAtter and Lara Baute.
• Western Hills High School — Craig Badger, Darcey Burton, Alexia Estes, Alexa Barker, Olivia Moore, Yamilet Bautista, Sara Jones, Henry Hoffmann, Clara Bradley, Carson Graves, Lauren Crumbaugh, Kristin Tucker, Harrison Hill, Jillian Jacobs, Ginny Lyle, Mattie Brock, Preston Braswell and Olivia Onodu.
Six “Access Passes” to the online National Leadership Program were announced along with $84,000 in scholarships and other awards. Asbury University, Eastern Kentucky University, Georgetown College and Transylvania University each provided $20,000 in scholarships.
Private businesses provided an additional $4,000 in scholarships and other awards. A leadership program online was presented by Asbury University for all the students the same day as the awards ceremony.
The Central Kentucky Council on Youth Leadership was formed in 1980 to conduct the “Youth Salute” in nearby counties in cooperation with the National Council on Youth Leadership, a non-profit organization. Students were nominated by teachers, guidance counselors and principals for this year’s “Youth Salute.”
In order to qualify, the student had to be a junior (senior class of 2021), have a 3.0 G.P.A. or better and have held at least two leadership roles to which they were chosen by their peers or an adult leader within the past two years in school, religious or community sponsored organizations.
Holifield Photography (Lexington) photographed each student nominated and created a display, including a biographical sketch. Individual displays of Central Kentucky high schools were shown at Fayette Mall in Lexington.
