Twenty-five students from local high schools have been selected to the Governor’s Scholars Program, the Governor’s School for the Arts or the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs.
The Governor’s Scholars Program is a summer residential program for outstanding high school students in Kentucky who are rising seniors, and its mission is to enhance Kentucky’s next generation of civic and economic leaders.
Students selected for the Governor’s Scholars Program are Frankfort’s Katie Norman, Jaleia Hatchett and Margaret Wilkerson, Franklin County's Kaylin Lafferty, Sophie Emberton, Sania Sairajeev, AnnMarie Bentley and Caroline Blackburn, The Frankfort Christian Academy's Grace Fields and Emily Wallace, and Western Hills' Jake Dicken, Nate Gabbard, Nathan Mehaffy, Josh Scott, Nick True and Leandra Vera.
The Governor's School for the Arts (GSA) provides three weeks of arts instruction in nine different disciplines. Local students accepted to GSA are Frankfort’s Lucy Saunderson, The Frankfort Christian Academy’s Lauren Bradley, Franklin County’s Ashley Sayre, and Western Hills’ Shaniyah Brown-Warren, Carson Wallace and Ellen Crumbaugh.
Students selected for the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE) are Frankfort’s Ella Denton, Franklin County’s Eric Peiffer, and Western Hills’ Ridhi Penmecha.
GSE is a three-week residential program where teams of high school students develop a business model, design a prototype and pitch their startup to a large audience and a panel of judges.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.