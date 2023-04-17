Three local high school sophomores are among the 99 students selected for the Class of 2025 at The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science at Western Kentucky University.

They are Western Hills’ Mahmood Ateyah, son of Ossama Ateyah and Ablah Atieh, and Varshith Kotagiri, son of Srikanth and Mamatha Kotagiri; and Franklin County’s Jonathan Edward Philpot II, son of Jonathan and Casey Philpot.

