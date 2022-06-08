061122.GovSchoolEntrepreneurs.jpg

Local students who will attend the Governor's School for Entrepreneurs, from left, are Ty Hancock, Vance Mueller, Lilia Saxena Smithson and Emani Jones of Frankfort High, and Ellie Roberts of Western Hills. (Photo submitted)

Five students from Frankfort have been accepted into the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs.

They are Ty Hancock, Emani Jones, Vance Mueller and Lilia Saxena Smithson of Frankfort High, and Ellie Roberts of Western Hills.

The program brings teens from across the state into a three-week residential program, immerses them in a creative space and arms them with the tools needed to unleash their entrepreneurial spirits for the betterment of Kentucky.

During the program, teams of high school students develop a business model, design a prototype and pitch their startup to a large audience and a panel of judges.

GSE teaches the opportunities, benefits and pitfalls of taking a business concept from the idea phase to pitching it to potential investors.

The program, which began in 2013, is free to participants. High school freshmen, sophomores and juniors in Kentucky are eligible to apply.

