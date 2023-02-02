Competitions are nothing new to students in the Franklin County Career and Technical Center’s welding program.
But there was a new competition last month that drew 10 FCCTC students — the Future Women of Welding.
It was the first all-female welding competition of its kind in Kentucky, and it drew over 40 welders statewide.
Several FCCTC students competed while others attended to see what the competition was like. The FCCTC welding program has eight competitions, all co-ed, before the end of the school year.
Angelina Dean, a junior at Franklin County, and Jaden Darnell, a sophomore at FCHS, both competed at the Future Women of Welding at Level 3, the highest level of competition, and Dean finished fourth.
“I had an older brother in welding,” said Dean, who’s in her third year in the welding program. “He encouraged me to take it, and my first year I fell in love with it.”
“It was the same thing for me except it was my older sister,” said Darnell, a second-year welding student. “She was in college for it.”
The competition took place in Louisville at the UA Local 502 Plumbers, Pipefitters, and Service Technicians union hall. Competitors at each level received the same blueprint and had a cubicle in which to work. They had 4½ hours to complete the project, and they had to stop working at the end of the time allotment. There was a 30-minute break for lunch.
“I got to use harder skills,” Darnell said. “I liked that I realized I could do more than other girls did in that time.”
Welding is a highlight of the school day for both Dean and Darnell.
“I just go in with the mindset that I can focus on the work I have to do,” Dean said. “It makes me relaxed. I’m not worried about anything else but doing my work.”
“It’s the only subject I actually focus on in school,” Darnell added.
The number of females in the welding program has been growing.
“I’ve been here for 20 years,” FCTCC welding instructor Randy Shewmaker said. “My first year there was one female in the welding program, and every year we see more. We made a big push to get more non-traditional students in welding. Every year we get more and more.”
While welding has traditionally been a male-dominated profession, Shewmaker said women are just as capable of succeeding in the field.
“Basically guys see the starting line and the finish line where the women are more methodical, going step by step, and they do better just from that,” he said. “One of the biggest things I’ve noticed is the attention to detail, their eye-hand coordination, it’s a lot smoother.”
FCTCC students attending the competition were Dean, Darnell, Charlotte White and Yara Medina of Franklin County, and Misty Devine, Jaida Snow, Vanessa Rayborn, Hailey Goodlett, Maria Tiburcio and Katelyn Coffey of Western Hills.
Dean and Darnell are both interested in a welding career, and Shewmaker said now is a good time to go into the field. The average age for welders in the United States is 55.
“A high school graduate can go into welding and make more money than all three of us,” he said, referring to three adults in the room who had jobs requiring four-year college degrees.
Shewmaker stresses attending a post-secondary school for welding, such as Campbellsville University or Tulsa Welding School in Jacksonville, Florida, to his students.
“Freshmen can go through the program and see the career opportunities,” Shewmaker said about his students, “and hopefully when they’re seniors they’ll know they want to do when they grow up.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.