The Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics Class of 2022 will hold a graduation ceremony for its Class of 2022 on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Academic-Athletic Center (AAC). 

Dhwani Kothari and Ethan Smith, both of Frankfort will be participating in the ceremony.

The Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics is a dual-credit academy for academically exceptional Kentucky students. Craft Academy provides students with postsecondary residential experience to complete their junior and senior high school years by enrolling in college courses. The Craft Academy aims to meet the unique educational needs of academically gifted and talented high school juniors and seniors in the Commonwealth.

The academic rigor of the Craft Academy challenges students to excel at their highest level through project-based STEM+X courses and hands-on learning experiences, with emphasis on innovation, design and creativity, and civic and regional engagement.

For more information about the Craft Academy, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/craft-academy, email craftacademy@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-2093.

