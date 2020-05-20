Midway University

Several local students were named to the Dean’s List at Midway University for the spring semester.

Frankfort students include: Hailey Allen; Shannon Brunette; Cornelia Burke; Kendra Cantrell-Coyle; Bethany Crockett; Kristin Cummins; Samantha Durham; Logan Hanes; Emilie Hill; Molly Lecompte; Erin McQueen; Rebecca Monnin; Catherine Nesselrode; Jacob Smith; Theresa Sparrow; Grayson Strasburger; Kindall Talley; Sadie Taylor; McKenna Tucker; Kennedy Williams; and Elizabeth Woodrum.

Lawrenceburg students include: Suzanna Dowler; Kameron Hawkins; Abigail Hockensmith; Andrea Lovins; Bailey Mattingly; and Melissa Woods.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription