Beth Lodmell has been named the new principal of Collins Lane Elementary School. (Photo submitted)

Beth Lodmell will be the new principal of Collins Lane Elementary School, Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp announced Friday.

“I couldn’t be more excited for the students, staff, and families of Collins Lane,” Kopp said. “Beth Lodmell is a student-centered leader and is respected and loved by all of the stakeholders of Collins Lane Elementary. She will be a tremendous asset to the school and the district in this role.”

Lodmell will replace Jennifer Perkins, who has been principal of Collins Lane Elementary for eight years. Perkins took a new position with FCS as director of human resources and will begin her new duties on July 1.

“I am thrilled that Mrs. Lodmell will be taking the helm as the newest leader of Collins Lane,” Perkins said. “She has served us in a leadership role for the past four years and has earned admiration and respect from our Collins Lane community. I am confident in her abilities and know she will honor traditions and lead our school towards continued excellence.”

Lodmell earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Western Kentucky University, a master’s degree in special education from Campbellsville University, and a Rank I Instructional Leadership Principal Certification from the University of the Cumberlands.

Lodmell began her career with Franklin County Schools in 2012 as a teacher at Collins Lane. In 2017 she accepted a position as curriculum instruction and assessment coach at Collins Lane and then dean of students from 2020-2021.

“It is with great enthusiasm that I look forward to this new journey as principal of Collins Lane Elementary,” Lodmell said. “Our staff, students and families are one of a kind. Collins Lane is known for our tradition of excellence dating back over 50 years and I will work daily to build upon our successes to continue moving forward together.

“My first priority will always be to our students, to sustain a culture and climate that develops all students as lifelong learners in and out of the classroom.”

