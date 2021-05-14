Beth Lodmell will be the new principal of Collins Lane Elementary School, Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp announced Friday.
“I couldn’t be more excited for the students, staff, and families of Collins Lane,” Kopp said. “Beth Lodmell is a student-centered leader and is respected and loved by all of the stakeholders of Collins Lane Elementary. She will be a tremendous asset to the school and the district in this role.”
Lodmell will replace Jennifer Perkins, who has been principal of Collins Lane Elementary for eight years. Perkins took a new position with FCS as director of human resources and will begin her new duties on July 1.
“I am thrilled that Mrs. Lodmell will be taking the helm as the newest leader of Collins Lane,” Perkins said. “She has served us in a leadership role for the past four years and has earned admiration and respect from our Collins Lane community. I am confident in her abilities and know she will honor traditions and lead our school towards continued excellence.”
Lodmell earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Western Kentucky University, a master’s degree in special education from Campbellsville University, and a Rank I Instructional Leadership Principal Certification from the University of the Cumberlands.
Lodmell began her career with Franklin County Schools in 2012 as a teacher at Collins Lane. In 2017 she accepted a position as curriculum instruction and assessment coach at Collins Lane and then dean of students from 2020-2021.
“It is with great enthusiasm that I look forward to this new journey as principal of Collins Lane Elementary,” Lodmell said. “Our staff, students and families are one of a kind. Collins Lane is known for our tradition of excellence dating back over 50 years and I will work daily to build upon our successes to continue moving forward together.
“My first priority will always be to our students, to sustain a culture and climate that develops all students as lifelong learners in and out of the classroom.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.