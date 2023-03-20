Seussical FCHS

Seussical: The Musical at FCHS, March 2023. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

A world of imagination awaits this week as Franklin County High School’s Drama Club presents "Seussical: The Musical" Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. at the FCHS Auditorium.

Seussical is the third major outing for composer Stephen Flaherty and lyricist Lynn Ahrens, who previously won several Tony Awards for their shows "Ragtime" and "Once on This Island."

Cat & Jojo Seussical FCHS

The Cat in the Hat, played by PJ Marshall (left) encourages Jojo, played by Kenzie Rose (right) to "think of all the things you can think" in Seussical. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
McElligot's Pool Seussical FCHS

Jojo, played by Kenzie Rose (center) imagines his bathtub is McElligot's Pool. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Grinch & Whos Seussical FCHS

FCHS teacher Tom Marshall makes a cameo as The Grinch (right) as the Whos listen to the annual retelling of how he stole Christmas, and Kaylin Lafferty (left) as Mrs. Mayor and Graham Clements (center) as Mr. Mayor join in the story. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Horton Seussical FCHS

Horton the Elephant, played by Garrett Bourne, protects the clover housing the entire Who universe in Seussical: The Musical. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Gertrude McFuzz FCHS Seussical

Gertrude McFuzz, played by Kelsie Thacker (C), sprouts new tail feathers in hopes of impressing Horton the Elephant. Bird girls Liv Parrit (L) and Sophie Dufour (R) sing backup. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription