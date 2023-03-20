Gertrude McFuzz, played by Kelsie Thacker (C), sprouts new tail feathers in hopes of impressing Horton the Elephant. Bird girls Liv Parrit (L) and Sophie Dufour (R) sing backup. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
FCHS teacher Tom Marshall makes a cameo as The Grinch (right) as the Whos listen to the annual retelling of how he stole Christmas, and Kaylin Lafferty (left) as Mrs. Mayor and Graham Clements (center) as Mr. Mayor join in the story. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
A world of imagination awaits this week as Franklin County High School’s Drama Club presents "Seussical: The Musical" Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. at the FCHS Auditorium.
Seussical is the third major outing for composer Stephen Flaherty and lyricist Lynn Ahrens, who previously won several Tony Awards for their shows "Ragtime" and "Once on This Island."
It opened on Broadway in the fall of 2000, but after closing in 2001 following critical dismissal and audience indifference, it has gone on to become one of the most frequently-performed musicals in Broadway history, with several successful national tours as well as adaptations for schools of all ages.
Seussical blends together several favorite Dr. Seuss stories into a tale of learning to appreciate differences and celebrate creativity and imagination. Audiences will get to see The Cat in The Hat, The Whos, Horton the Elephant, and there’s even a cameo from everyone’s favorite fuzzy green “villain,” The Grinch!
Jojo, son of the Mayor of Whoville, finds himself in trouble with his parents after one too many journeys into his imagination with the Cat, while Horton is teased for protecting a clover that houses the Whos, bonding with Jojo over their shared belief in “thinking big thinks.”
Several misadventures befall the two before the rest of their worlds begin to understand the importance of imagination and caring for those who may be just a little bit different.
Leads include PJ Marshall as the Cat in the Hat, Kenzie Rose as Jojo, Garrett Bourne as Horton the Elephant, and Kelsie Thacker as Gertrude McFuzz.
Tickets for the show are $10, and can be purchased in the back foyer prior to each performance.
