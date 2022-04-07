Good Shepherd School held its annual elementary and middle school spelling bees on March 31. 

Classroom winners from grades 3-5 competed in the elementary bee: Bennett Edmonds (third grade), Eleanor Gordley (fourth grade) and Ross Luking (fifth grade). 

Students who competed in the Good Shepherd School spelling bees, from left, are Sam Potts, Tova Travis, Usifo Unuakhalu, Ross Luking, Bennett Edmonds and Eleanor Gordley. (Photo submitted)

Edmonds and Luking went 26 rounds with Luking finally emerging as the elementary champion. 

Classroom winners from grades 6-8 competed in the middle school bee: Tova Travis (sixth grade), Sam Potts (seventh grade) and Usifo Unuakhalu (eighth grade). 

Potts earned first place in the middle school bee. 

Luking, son of Jason and Rebecca Luking of Frankfort, and Potts, son of Craig and Amy Potts of Frankfort, will both go on to represent Good Shepherd in the Diocese of Lexington Spelling Bee on April 19. 

