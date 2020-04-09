Madhu Gautam has made a big impression with his classroom behavior.
Madhu, a third grader at Bridgeport Elementary, has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“Madhu has displayed excellent character for the entire school year,” said teacher Cheryl Greenway, who nominated him. “He has had outstanding behavior and not once have I had to ask him twice to do something.
“Madhu always has a positive attitude towards adults as well as his peers,” she added. “He is respectful, responsible and always has a smile on his face. For these past several weeks, he has attended every single video chat that our class has had and has been extremely respectful, not interrupting, waiting for his turn to speak, and complimented others.”
Schools are currently closed because of the coronavirus pandemic and using remote instruction techniques.
Madhu is the son of Shrinath and Archana Gautam.
SJ: What is your favorite subject in school, and why do you like it?
Madhu: My favorite subject is math because it deals with numbers.
SJ: What has been the hardest part of going to school at home?
Madhu: Waking up early in the morning.
SJ: Has there been anything you’ve liked about going to school at home?
Madhu: Playing with my friends.
SJ: What do you do in your spare time?
Madhu: Play around and watch TV.
SJ: How do you stay in touch with your friends?
Madhu: Talking on the phone.
