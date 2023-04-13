Magic show crop.jpg

On Tuesday at 6 p.m., magician Chandler Maglish will perform a magic show in Franklin County High School's auditorium as a fundraiser for the FCHS Key Club.

Tickets are being sold online at the website https://chandlermaglish.com/. Tickets that are not sold online before the show will be sold at the door on the night of the show. The show is for all ages.

magic show poster frankfort

