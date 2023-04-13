On Tuesday at 6 p.m., magician Chandler Maglish will perform a magic show in Franklin County High School's auditorium as a fundraiser for the FCHS Key Club.
Tickets are being sold online at the website https://chandlermaglish.com/. Tickets that are not sold online before the show will be sold at the door on the night of the show. The show is for all ages.
By purchasing a ticket, you will be supporting the Franklin County High School Key Club, which is a service-based student-led organization. The FCHS Key Club has had an impact on the community through service over the past few years. Through blanket making, park clean-ups and volunteering at community functions, they have done it all.
The club has meetings every Tuesday during FCHS NEST time (a period of time during the school day used for academic needs and club meetings), and some Wednesdays after school. The past year, Key Club officers worked to boost club membership from 30 to 60 members. The rise in membership has opened doors for the club to do bigger projects.
One project the club is currently working on is throwing a disco dance for the senior citizens at the Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort.
Club members not only work in the community, but also within the school. Every year the club sponsors a boy and girl within Franklin County High School's Angel Tree program. They buy the children things that they may need and/or want for Christmas. The students also serve their teachers through a pancake breakfast at the beginning of the year and a teacher appreciation luncheon near the end of the year.
The FCHS Key Club does a variety of fundraisers throughout the year to sponsor service projects. Some fundraisers they have done this school year are ornaments at the band bazaar, donations at the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast and a calendar fundraiser.
The fundraisers that the club has done up until now are supporting things like the senior citizens dance. The magic show will be by far the biggest fundraiser they have done in a while. They are excited about this opportunity to raise funds for their club because it will open up many doors to bigger and more impactful service projects that the club can do in the future.
The club would like to thank the Frankfort Kiwanis Club for making the fundraiser possible. They helped coordinate the event and took care of the initial payment that had to be given to the magician.
