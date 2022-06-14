Jiana Manglicmot, of Frankfort, has been named to the Dean’s List at Harding University for the spring 2022 semester.

Manglicmot  is a sophomore studying English & leadership and ministry.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.

