Jiana Manglicmot, a junior studying interdisciplinary studies, is among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the Dean's List for grades achieved during the fall 2022 semester.

Harding logo.png

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription