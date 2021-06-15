Northeastern

BOSTON — Frankfort resident Julia Martinez was recognized for achieving Dean's List honors at Northeastern University for the spring semester.

Martinez, who is majoring in computer science, earned the distinction by carrying a full program of at least four courses and a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and no single grade lower than a C-minus during the course of her college career.

Martinez is also a member of the University Honors Program, which offers high-caliber students the chance to further hone their studies and interests, live in special interest residential communities, participate in interdisciplinary courses, and engage in research and creative endeavors, service and global experiences. Invitation into the University Honors Program is highly competitive and students must maintain a high GPA to maintain membership.

