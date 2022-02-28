Starting Wednesday, masks will be recommended but not required for Franklin County Schools students, staff and visitors.
FCS released the information on Facebook Monday with a link to a letter from Superintendent Mark Kopp.
Masks will continue to be required when students and staff return to school from quarantine or isolation in accordance with Center for Disease Control guidelines, as well as when entering the health offices in any school building.
Face coverings are no longer required while riding in school buses or vans, per CDC guidelines. That change in protocol began Friday.
“Numerous factors went into making this decision,” Kopp said in the letter. “Positive cases in the school district and in the community are rapidly declining, and hospitalization rates continue to trend downward. Highly effective, widely available and easily accessible vaccines are preventing severe illness, and testing supplies remain available in our schools and the community.
“While this decision will be celebrated by many of our families, we acknowledge that it may concern many others. We want to be clear: families and students who prefer to wear a mask will be supported in their decision. Bullying or harassment will not be tolerated. Families, please take some time to talk about this with your children and stress the importance of respecting the personal choice of others.”
Kopp said the district is keeping other COVID protocol in place such as physical distancing when possible, working with groups to limit the number of students to come in close contact with one another and asking students and staff who feel sick to stay home.
The district’s test-to-stay program will remain available to students and staff.
“The lifting of the masking requirement does not mean the COVID-19 pandemic is over,” Kopp wrote. “Mask mandates could return if there is a significant increase in positive cases in the district, multiple positive cases connected to a classroom or activity, or a rise in community transmission. We will continue to monitor the data and the recommendations from health officials.”
