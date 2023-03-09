KSU entrance 021522.jpg

Kentucky State University (Photo submitted)

Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson was named as the community representative to the Kentucky State University presidential search committee Wednesday afternoon in a brief special-called meeting of the university’s regents. 

The KSU Board of Regents also approved voting privileges for the Council for Postsecondary Education (CPE) representative on the board, after a contentious debate in last week’s special meeting.

011922_MLKService_hb_web-6.jpg (copy)

Mayor Layne Wilkerson 

