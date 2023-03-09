Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson was named as the community representative to the Kentucky State University presidential search committee Wednesday afternoon in a brief special-called meeting of the university’s regents.
The KSU Board of Regents also approved voting privileges for the Council for Postsecondary Education (CPE) representative on the board, after a contentious debate in last week’s special meeting.
Wilkerson joins the team that will spearhead the search for the university’s 19th president, which also includes:
Stephen A. Mason, KSU alumni and former chief of staff, co-chair
Tammi Dukes, KSU alumna and regent, co-chair
Dr. Stephanie Mayberry, representing the Kentucky Council for Postsecondary Education
Dr. Herman Walston, KSU Board of Regents Vice Chairman
Dr. Changzheng Wang, KSU Faculty representative
Savion Briggs, KSU regent and Student Government Association President, student representative
Richard Graves, KSU National Alumni Association President, alumni representative
The nine-person committee will review, in conjunction with Myers McRae Executive Search and Consulting, the field of candidates and narrow the final choices down to a minimum of three. The board does have the option to field up to five finalists for on-campus interviews later this spring.
There are a handful of new members on the search committee, replacing previous members whose search was suspended last year, with Dr. Ronald A. Johnson later appointed as interim President July 1.
KSU regents hope to hold on-campus interviews with finalists before the end of the spring semester, which falls the week of May 5. Final examinations are the following week, with commencement ceremonies to be held on May 12.
