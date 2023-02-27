Nominations for the McConnell Foundation’s Extra Mile Award are being accepted until March 31.

Any full-time teacher in a K-12 public, private, parochial or technical school in Frankfort/Franklin County is eligible to receive the award. Nominees are expected to set an example, to inspire students of various backgrounds and abilities, to respect and have an admiration of students, parents, co-workers, and administrators, to have an active leadership role in the community and to go the extra mile.

052822.McConnell Award-Baesler_ly.JPG

Terry Johnson, left, and Alyssa Baesler share a laugh after Johnson presented the Gene and John Ed McConell Foundation's Extra Mile Award to Beasler at Capital Day School in this 2022 State Journal file photo.

