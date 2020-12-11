WKU

A Frankfort resident is among 25 Western Kentucky University students to be awarded a Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship to study abroad.

Addison McCoun, the daughter of Shawn and Craig Foley and Scott McCoun, is majoring in political science and history and minoring in legal studies. She is pursuing a career in law with interest in becoming an elected official. Next summer, she will study in Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly altered the operations of the scholarship program and the study-abroad programs it funds. Recipients whose study-abroad plans are interrupted by travel restrictions are able to defer awards to later terms or apply funding to alternative programs, including credit-bearing virtual international opportunities.

