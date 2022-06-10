Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp announced Friday that Tammy McDonald will be the new deputy superintendent of Franklin County Schools beginning July 1.

“Tammy brings a great deal of knowledge and experience, having been a superintendent and working in numerous educational positions,” Kopp said.

Tammy McDonald has been named the new deputy superintendent for Franklin County Schools. (Photo submitted)

McDonald earned her Bachelor’s in Art Education from Middle Tennessee State University in 1993, Master’s in Education Administration (2004), Education Specialist in Educational Administration (2005), and Doctorate of Education in Curriculum and Instruction (2007) from Tennessee State University.

Before taking the director of curriculum and instruction position with Franklin County Schools, she was the superintendent of Danville Independent for four years. She has dedicated 28 years of her life to education.

“I am very excited to move into this new role,” said McDonald. “In the time I have been here at Franklin County, I have grown to love the students and staff. Education is my life's passion, and I feel honored to have the opportunity to serve Franklin County Schools.”

McDonald will be replacing Sharla Six, who has taken a position with Oldham County Schools.

“Tammy’s skill set is perfectly suited for this position. The combination of her vast background and personality will provide unique qualities to assist in moving the district forward,” Six said.

“While we are losing an outstanding deputy superintendent in Sharla Six, we are excited for Tammy to work to make our district promise that Every Student Succeeds a reality,” Kopp said.

