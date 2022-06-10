Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp announced Friday that Tammy McDonald will be the new deputy superintendent of Franklin County Schools beginning July 1.
“Tammy brings a great deal of knowledge and experience, having been a superintendent and working in numerous educational positions,” Kopp said.
McDonald earned her Bachelor’s in Art Education from Middle Tennessee State University in 1993, Master’s in Education Administration (2004), Education Specialist in Educational Administration (2005), and Doctorate of Education in Curriculum and Instruction (2007) from Tennessee State University.
Before taking the director of curriculum and instruction position with Franklin County Schools, she was the superintendent of Danville Independent for four years. She has dedicated 28 years of her life to education.
“I am very excited to move into this new role,” said McDonald. “In the time I have been here at Franklin County, I have grown to love the students and staff. Education is my life's passion, and I feel honored to have the opportunity to serve Franklin County Schools.”
McDonald will be replacing Sharla Six, who has taken a position with Oldham County Schools.
“Tammy’s skill set is perfectly suited for this position. The combination of her vast background and personality will provide unique qualities to assist in moving the district forward,” Six said.
“While we are losing an outstanding deputy superintendent in Sharla Six, we are excited for Tammy to work to make our district promise that Every Student Succeeds a reality,” Kopp said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.