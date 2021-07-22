Candace McGraw

M. Christopher Brown II’s resignation as president of Kentucky State University has drawn headlines throughout the state and country.

But at least one, and potentially one more, member of the school’s Board of Regents resigned from the board — days before Brown penned his — without any public notice. 

Candace McGraw confirmed to The State Journal on Wednesday night that her resignation was sent on July 13, two days before Brown wrote his resignation letter dated July 15.

"I was not fully aware of the time needed to engage fully in order to ensure the ongoing success of the university," McGraw's resignation reads. "Since I would not be able to fulfill my responsibility to the best of my ability, I believe the university would be better served by another appointee."

McGraw, the CEO of CVG Airport in the Cincinnati area, and Regent Paul Harnice were both called on but marked absent during the board’s roll call at Tuesday's special-called meeting. All nine other regents were present.

Neither the governor’s office nor anyone at KSU, including acting President Clara Stamps and Board of Regents Chair Elaine Farris, has acknowledged McGraw’s resignation from the board.

To my knowledge, Kentucky State has not received any notifications from the governor's office concerning regents' resignations,” Stamps wrote in an email sent on Tuesday.

McGraw's resignation was sent to Farris, and carbon copied both Brown and a governor's office employee.

Governor’s office spokesperson Crystal Staley has yet to respond to a request for confirmation of McGraw’s resignation, nor of Harnice’s potential resignation.

A source with knowledge of the situation alerted The State Journal of both McGraw’s resignation and that of Harnice, which documents produced by the source indicate took place on July 14.

Harnice has not responded to repeated requests for comment.

McGraw served just over one week on the board, attending a single meeting that featured a lengthy closed session discussion of pending litigation and “individual personnel matters,” as well as approval of establishing a new line of credit.

Harnice joined the board in October 2016, and vouched for then-interim President Aaron Thompson’s candidacy for the permanent KSU presidency during the board’s search. 

Is this really the best we can do?” Harnice asked when Brown was selected to become president in a 7-3 vote.

