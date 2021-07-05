Gov. Andy Beshear recently appointed two new members to the Kentucky State University Board of Regents.

KSU academic logo

Candace McGraw, of Union, is the CEO of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. She replaces Mindy Barfield, whose term has expired. 

Rahul Reddy, of Louisville, is a physician at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. He replaces Syamala Reddy, whose term has expired. 

Both McGraw and Reddy will serve terms expiring June 30, 2027.

