KSU campus

Mike Augustus, an attorney at Bolus Law Group, told the State Journal that his client Chandee Felder will soon sue the school for wrongful termination. (State Journal File Photo)

Nearly three months after it began, the search for the next leader of Kentucky State University is one step closer to completion, as each of the three finalists for the role visited campus this week. Dr. Gerald Hunter was there on Tuesday, Dr. Koffi Akakpo on Wednesday, and Dr. Robert Mock on Thursday.

Forums with each candidate were also conducted for faculty, staff, students and the community at the KSU Extension Office each day, as were individual interviews with the Board of Regents and current administrative officials.

Gerald Ellsworth Hunter Ph.D.-edited.jpg

Dr. Gerald Ellsworth Hunter, Ph.D (courtesy KSU)
akakpo-wall-lean-shot1.jpg

Dr. Koffi C. Akakpo, Ph.D (photo courtesy of BCTC)
Robert C. Mock Jr. Ed.D.-edited.jpg

Dr. Robert C. Mock, Jr., Ed.D (courtesy KSU)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription