Nearly three months after it began, the search for the next leader of Kentucky State University is one step closer to completion, as each of the three finalists for the role visited campus this week. Dr. Gerald Hunter was there on Tuesday, Dr. Koffi Akakpo on Wednesday, and Dr. Robert Mock on Thursday.
Forums with each candidate were also conducted for faculty, staff, students and the community at the KSU Extension Office each day, as were individual interviews with the Board of Regents and current administrative officials.
Attendees at each forum were given the opportunity to ask questions of the candidates either in person or via email. Each forum also featured a different KSU representative as moderator: Dr. Stashia Emanuel, Dr. Scott Wicker and Dr. Michael Dailey all served as hosts for the forums, and those that attended in person were each given evaluation forms to score each candidate on their suitability for the office of president.
Dr. Gerald Hunter
On Tuesday, Hunter detailed his experiences in higher education, telling attendees, “My life has been committed to the HBCU (historically black college or university).”
Currently serving as the Vice President of Finance & Administration and CFO of Norfolk State University in Virginia, Hunter also stressed the importance of transparency and engagement between KSU and the Frankfort community as a means to help save the school.
“You’ve got to engage the campus community with the external community. And while you may have a vision for the campus, what is more beneficial is a shared vision, both within the campus community as well as the external groups,” he noted.
Hunter previously served as KSU’s institutional effectiveness officer from 2005 to 2006, when according to his resume, he “conducted research, developed analyses, identified best practices and prepared recommendations to improve University academic and administrative operations.”
He placed a substantial focus on the importance of fundraising, citing the endowment increases Norfolk State had seen during his tenure, including a $40 million donation from Yield Giving, the philanthropic foundation started by Mackenzie Scott, former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, which was the largest single endowment in the school’s history.
When asked if he thought it was possible for KSU to correct its course and head towards success, he said “it can, it must and it will.”
Hunter also cited his experience in helping to steer a campus in the midst of a crisis. Upon his arrival at Norfolk State in 2013, when the school was in danger of losing accreditation after being placed on probation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS) after it was discovered that the school had committed over a dozen infractions, many of which included financial malfeasance, asset mismanagement and misuse of physical resources.
“It was my job to resolve that situation,” he explained, “and it was a very similar challenge to that which we see at Kentucky State right now.”
Norfolk State is now ranked #19 out of 59 HBCUs by U.S. News and World Report.
Dr. Koffi Akakpo
Akakpo, currently the president of the Bluegrass Community and Technical College system (BCTC), brings a long career in education and finance to the table, as well as a record of increasing program diversity and availability in his most recent post.
During his tenure at BCTC, the system has expanded its academic programs to now include Computer Engineering Technology, Integrated Engineering Technology, Orthotic & Prosthetic Technology, Health Science Technology, and Emergency Medical Services. The system has also experienced upticks in graduation rates across racial and economic boundaries along with a sharp increase in enrollment; BCTC spring 2023 enrollment was 9,615, an increase of more than 1,000 students from spring 2022.
“I believe I have what it takes to take this great institution to the next level because of my diversity of experience, as well as having worked in every single area of an institution of higher education,” he said.
When asked how he would proceed in his transition to leadership should he be chosen, Akakpo told the audience, “I cannot pretend, as someone coming from outside, to have all the answers or know everything. I would rely on people on the campus. People here have firsthand knowledge of what has been happening. So I will rely upon those people.
“And, as I have done before, I would look forward to creating a transition team that is going to help me look at everything. And we must look at the data. It will tell us everything we must know to rebuild this school moving forward.”
Dr. Robert Mock
Mock, the final candidate to visit campus, billed himself as a “servant leader” with almost three decades of experience in higher education, including tenures at three different land grant universities. His current position is as vice president for strategic initiatives and chief of staff at University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
UMES, one of four HBCUs in Maryland, placed 16th in U.S. News & World Report’s rankings (just ahead of Norfolk State University), and is best known for their agriculture and hospitality programs.
Before arriving there, Mock served a tenure as the vice president for student affairs at the University of Kentucky from 2010 to 2015, where he helped to raise nearly $600 million in public and private partnerships to construct multiple new dormitories and perform infrastructure improvements throughout campus.
Accountability in the presidential office was a key theme of his answers.
“You have to be able to say no, and take the heat for saying no," he said, adding this includes being directly accessible to students, faculty and staff when issues arise.
When asked about his transition plan should he be hired at KSU, Mock said, “I will try to figure out who are the right people to be in the right seats on the bus. Sometimes we are asking a person with the skills of a fish to climb a tree. We need to find a pond for the fish to swim in to get the person in the right kind of successful role or opportunity, and when we do that we can make progress for the organization.
“I will utilize the leadership that is currently here to give me some guidance. I will watch and learn through my own observations and my own time spent with faculty, staff, and students. By walking the campus and not just during the daytime,” he said, citing “true understanding of the operational aspect” of a campus as key to making it run properly.
Increasing the involvement of KSU alumni is another strategy Mock wants to employ, saying that only 6% of alumni are actively involved and donating to the school.
“We have to talk to that 6% and find out how we can reach the other 94%,” he said. “I will donate to the association from my first paycheck, should I be chosen.”
Expansion of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) programs and outreach is another key to revamping the curriculum, and he visualized KSU as a potential “tech hub,” saying that “We have to embrace it [technology] and put our toe in the water. It is here now and to ignore it would be incredibly shortsighted.”
